Guitar Transmitter Receiver Wireless Guitar System Builtin Rechargeable Lithium Battery For Electric Guitar Bass GWS6

Suitable for electric instrumentsWireless transmitter and receiver set designed for electronic music instruments like guitar, bass, etc. Excellent sound qualitySuperior 105B dynamic range, and 20-20KHz full frequency response for more stable and more clear signal transmission. 2.4G uncompressed wireless signal transmission, low noise and latency, effective range is about 30 meters. Multiple pairingWireless Guitar Supports 6 sets of devices working at same time, one-to-one and no-interference; and one transmitter can transmit signal to several receivers at the same time also. Built-in batteryWireless Guitar System Built-in rechargeable lithium battery, long working hours, and comes with USB cable for convenient recharging, which ensures good performance for your every show. Plug-n-Play270rotatable 1/4' plug, available for instruments with input jack in different positions,;plug and play, no need of connection cable, flexible