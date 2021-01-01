Guion Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors

Enjoy the warmth of fireplaces safely with the stylish Cabinet Style Fireplace Screen and Arch Prairie Smoked Glass Door. The beautiful screen has a distinctive cabinet style and glass pattern that enhances its beauty. It is made using steel that makes it sturdy and durable. The oil-rubbed bronze finish lends a stylish appeal to it. This glass door is available in different sizes that allow you to select the perfect fit for your fireplace. It has cabinet-style doors that enhance the appearance of a traditional masonry fireplace hearth and reduces heat or cool air loss by 90%. This Cabinet Style Fireplace Screen and Arch Prairie Smoked Glass Door lend a stylish appeal to any fireplace. Size: Small