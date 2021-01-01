Guin 9-Light Statement Pendant

This unique oval chandelier adds glamorous, vintage-inspired detail to your kitchen or dining area. Sturdily crafted with a steel frame and finished in distressed gold, this organic oval Island pendant gives us a layered look where each etched glass leaf is placed one by one on the frame until the chandelier is in full bloom. An etched organic design brings elegant texture to a classic glass island light. The distressed gold finish completes the antique feel of this beautiful fixture. Uses telescopic rods for adjustable height.