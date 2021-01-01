Guijarros 6 Wall Light by LZF - Color: Pink - Finish: Pink - (G6 A GU24 UL 32)

The Guijarros 6 Wall Light is as unique as they come. As its Spanish name suggests, Guijarros emulates those little stones, rounded by water, found on the banks of rivers and streams. In varying shapes and colors, Guijarros lights offer endless possibilities in creating a customized composition for every space. The Guijarros series includes six different sizes of wall or ceiling fixtures. Switched off, Guijarros presents a simply linear and organic aesthetic; switched on, the lamp provides a delicately illuminated atmosphere for its surroundings. Select from 6 shapes and 8 color options. A hidden back plate of white finished metal will cover a standard size 4 octagonal j-box. Includes a satin acrylic diffuser. Awarded the Schoner Wohnen / Neue Calibre prize in Hamburg (2007) being selected as one of the 100 most beautiful objects in the world for the last 50 years. To order free wood veneer swatches, please call 866 545 0121. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Pink. Finish: Pale Rose