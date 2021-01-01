Guijarros 5 Wall Light by LZF (G5 A GX53 UL 31)

The LZF Guijarros 5 Wall Light is part of a series including five different sizes of wall or ceiling fixtures, which like their namesake, are irregular and softened shapes of river pebbles. Switched off, Guijarro presents a simply linear and organic aesthetic; illuminated, the lamp creates a gentle atmosphere to its surroundings. It features a Natural timber wood veneer shade available in a variety of colors. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity.