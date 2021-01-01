From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting Guide LED Wall Sconce - Color: White
A clean-cut design brings light where it's needed most. The Guide LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting is a sleek and modern addition for the home. Its square body made of aluminum mounts directly to the wall. A frosted glass panel glows warmly as it diffuses light from an integrated LED. A metal ledge offers an additional channel for its light to flow downward, creating an edge-lit aesthetic that brings a clean style and practical light to any space. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: White