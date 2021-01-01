From ren
REN Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm, 11.2 Fl Oz
REN Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm is formulated with mineral rich Guerande Sea Salt to gently polishes body and removes dead skin cells. Blended with Olive, Basil and Peppermint oils, this body balm provides moisturizing, and toning properties, unveiling renewed, moist skin with a healthy glow.How to Use: Massage into dry skin before bath or shower and rinse off, or massage into wet skin in shower or bath and rinse off