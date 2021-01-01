Guardian of the Sea Angel Hanging Figurine Wood Door Hanger Wall Decor

This door hanger is handcrafted from 0.25" Baltic plywood adding a perfect unique touch to your home and holiday. A must-have for the holiday wall hanging, door hanging, or even hangs on your fireplace it makes for a makes wonderful collectible and nostalgic Christmas gift and perfect statement piece for family and friends to enjoy. Each handcrafted piece is coated with a UV protected coat for outside decorating use and is created from the best quality 0.25" Baltic plywood hand-picked by the artist.