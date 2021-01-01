Guarani Oversized Headboard Cotton Backrest Pillow

Lean back and relax before bed on this oversized pillow. Borrowing its silhouette from a headboard, this hypoallergenic piece is crafted with a cotton canvas cover and a polyfill insert to provide a bit of cushioning as you kickback. A neutral hue gives this design the versatility to complement any color palette you dream up, while piped edges conceal the zipper closure and round out the look with a tailored touch. Just remove the zippered cover to toss it in the washing machine and dryer (on a tumble setting) for easy care. Color: White