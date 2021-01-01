Guapa Stool by Midj - Color: White (MDGUAPA-75W)

The Guapa Stool from Midj is a stylish and comforting modern piece that adds a sense of refined pleasure to the dÃ©cor of the home. A set of three long and thin metal rods descend to the floor and a sled base, creating a sturdy foundation. The seat and backrest flow as a single piece made of hide, shaped to match the human body and provide hours of comfort. According to the Italian furniture company Midj, the phrase â€œMade in Italyâ€ refers not just to the geographic location where a product is made, but also to the combination of resources and mastery of craft that Italian designers bring to their products. Since its inception in 1987, Midj has dedicated itself to creating versatile, welcoming furniture that features the careful craft and detail typically associated with handcrafted items. Midj pieces possess rounded angles and a soft design, exuding tasteful visual flair and providing customers with exceptional comfort. Made with innovative, quality tested materials and colors, these pieces are versatile enough to fit in a variety of public and private spaces. Color: White.