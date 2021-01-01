GE GTX42EAJ 27 Inch Wide 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Aluminized Alloy Drum and Wrinkle Care Cycle White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

GE GTX42EAJ 27 Inch Wide 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Aluminized Alloy Drum and Wrinkle Care Cycle Features:Large 6.2 cu. ft. capacity can process large loads of laundry4 distinct cycle options are designed to cover a variety of laundering needs GE's Reverse-a-door system allows you to change the door swing from left to right or back againThe Extended Tumble option gently tumbles clothing periodically for up to 8 hours when transition of clothing to the dryer doesn't immediately take placeThe flat-back design and the ability to be vented up to 120 ft allows for versatile installation optionsThe Auto Dry setting will monitor the air temperature in the drum and automatically adjust to an optimal drying time4 heat selections offers you a variety of temperatures for personalized fabric careProduct Technologies:Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum: The aluminized alloy steel drum resists corrosion and is energy efficient as the metal transfers heat faster than most other steels.Specifications:Child Lock: NoDepth: 26-3/4"Height: 44"Cycles: 4Reversible Door: YesSensor Dry: NoTotal Capacity: 6.2 Cu. Ft.Width: 27"Product Weight: 96 lbsProduct Variations:GTX42EAJ (This Model): 27 Inch Wide 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Aluminized Alloy Drum and Wrinkle Care CycleGTX42GAJ: 27 Inch Wide 6.2 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer with Aluminized Alloy Drum and Wrinkle Care Cycle Electric Dryers White