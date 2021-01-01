From evesky
GTOTd Coaxial Cable (35 Feet) with RG6 Coax Cable Connector (F-Type Cable Extension Adapter 1X) Black Coax Satellite TV 75 Ohm Cable
Advertisement
*Package contents: 1x Coaxial Cable - 35 Feet; 1x Coaxial Cable Connector (female to female) *75 OHM RG6 coaxial A/V cable with 2 nickel-plated F-type male connectors; safe for use indoors or out; UL-rated for in-wall use *Connects TVs, VCRs, cable modems, satellite receivers, off-air antennas, and other devices with F-type ports *Clear audio/visual without background noise from electromagnetic (EM) and radio frequency (RF) interference *Solid center conductor, dielectric insulation, and 3 layers of aluminum shielding; durable, yet flexible PVC outer layer