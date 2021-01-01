GTO939 Premium 6 x 9 Inches CoAxial Speaker Set of 2

Carbon-injected Plus One cones are larger than others in their size class, meaning they move more air and make more bass Soft-dome tweeters feature oversized voice coils for greater heat dissipation and higher power handling resulting in smooth, fatigue free highs A dual-level tweeter volume adjustment helps compensate for less-than-perfect speaker placement, and can even be set to suit your personal listening preference and musical taste Low-impedance, three-ohm speakers compensate for the undersized wires found in many of todays cars, and make the most of every watt your car stereo can deliver Dedicated 12dB/octave, high-quality crossover components direct the highs and lows to the appropriate speakers for the best sound possible