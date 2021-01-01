From ge
GE GTE18DTNR 28 Inch Wide 17.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Mount Refrigerator with LED Lighting Black Refrigeration Appliances Full Size
GE GTE18DTNR 28 Inch Wide 17.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Mount Refrigerator with LED Lighting Features:With a total capacity of 17.5 cu. ft., this refrigerator has plenty of room for all your refrigerated and frozen goodsIncludes LED lighting to illuminate your refrigerator's interiorIncludes 9 shelves which means you have plenty of configuration options to organize your goods for easy accessCovered under GE's 1 year parts and labor warrantySpecifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 13.49 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 4.03 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 17.5 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDRefrigerator Shelves: Glass and WireCounter Depth: NoCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesHeight: 67-3/8"Depth: 32-5/8"Width: 28"Amperage: 15AVoltage: 120V Top Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Black