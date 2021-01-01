Pfister GT572TD Port Haven 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

Pfister GT572TD Port Haven 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Bar Faucet Whether you’re feeding four or forty, do it with flair. Industrial design gives the Port Haven collection just enough edge to offset the oh so elegant, statuesque faucets that make a statement in your kitchen without ever uttering a word. These faucets are anything but ordinary. Keeping with the theme of popular trends, Port Haven thrives in modern rustic, modern industrial and eclectic traditional kitchen designs.Pfister GT572TD Features:Covered under Pfister's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of metalCoordinates with products from the port line seamlesslySingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-down spray with 2 spray functionsSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeADA compliantLow lead compliantPfister GT572TD Technologies and Benefits:MagnePfit™: Magnetic docking keeps your spray head held firmly in place.Auto-Align™: Ensures perfect positioning of your spray head when docking.TiteSeal™: An easy-to-install deck plate eliminates the need for putty or silicone.Pforever Seal™ Ceramic Disc Valves: Advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee.Pforever Warranty®: Covers finish and function for as long as you own your home.Pfister GT572TD Specifications:Height: 14-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-15/32" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" to 1-1/2"Max Deck Thickness: 3" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Single Handle Polished Chrome