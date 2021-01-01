Pfister GT49-TR0 Iyla Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Pop-Up Assembly Tuscan Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Pfister GT49-TR0 Iyla Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Pop-Up Assembly Product Features:Professional Grade all brass faucet construction with metal pop up drain.Covered under Pfister's Pforever residential and 10 year limited commercial warranties.Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesMounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spoutADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant - meets federal and state regulations for lead contentWaterSense Certified product - uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetProduct Technologies / Benefits:Lifetime WarrantyPfister Pforever Warranty covers finish and function for lifeWaterSense CertifiedMeets or exceeds EPA WaterSense Standards, which reduces water consumption by 30% and helps average households save up to $200 in their annual water bill.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 5-15/16" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 4-9/16" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/4" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8" - 15"Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4"2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Tuscan Bronze