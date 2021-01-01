GT2 Golf Trainer + Activity Tracking GPS Golf Watch Range Finder Preloaded Golf Courses no Download no Subscription Black Global Courses US Canada.

Best Quality Guranteed. Includes the distance information you need for golfing and a built-in pedometer with activity tracker features. Besides tracking your score, you can also track the amount of your activity (steps) and energy (calorie) consumption during golfing or after play. Golf courses can be found automatically with our built-in high sensitivity GPS chip. Distance to the green edge: accurate distance from your current position to the front, center and back of each green. Shot distance measurement: GT2 tells you the distance of each ball striking as a reference for your next strike. Hazard information: hazards within the course (e.g. lake, bunker, bridge, tree, river) and their distances will be offered to golfers whenever they need to know. Double greens: GT2 enables left / right green changing option (if applicable) according to the situation in golf courses. Daily waterproof & Rechargeable