Dale Tiffany GT11223 Josie Crystal Table Lamp with 1 Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Dale Tiffany GT11223 Josie Crystal Table Lamp with 1 Light Dale Tiffany GT11223 Josie Crystal Table Lamp with 1 LightAdd sophistication to your home with this attractive Josie Crystal Table Lamp with 1 Light. This table lamp by Dale Tiffany features a beautiful Oil Rubbed Bronze finish. This lamp is a fantastic way to augment the lighting in your room with style.Dale Tiffany GT11223 Features:FabricMetal, Solid Crystal Base MaterialOn / Off SocketTurn Knob Switch TypeDale Tiffany GT11223 Dimensions:Number of Bulbs: 1Watts per Bulb: 100Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentBulbs Included: NoSwitch Type: Turn KnobHeight: 29.5"Depth: 16"Width: 16" Oil Rubbed Bronze