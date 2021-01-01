HY-C Liberty Foundry GT-18-BX Fire Grate, 17.25" W x 12" D x 6.5" H, Black

Measures 17” (front) x 14” (back) x 12” (depth) with a 3” cast leg clearance Uniquely designed with an adjustable-slope, self-feeding basket - Self-feeding grate design keeps your fire roaring as logs naturally fall into the center of the grate Crafted with heavy-duty cast iron, Designed with long-term durability in mind equipping you with long-term performance - feel the difference of a Liberty Foundry grate right out of the box Provides maximum airflow under the fire to encourage efficient burning while conquering frustrations caused by poorly drafting chimneys Lifts wood off the firebox floor and securely holds it above ash build-up, allowing air to circulate freely and fan your flame Heavy duty cast iron self-feeding fireplace grate Saf-T-Grates are shipped knocked-down in a carton 2.5" high removable legs