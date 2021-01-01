Kingston Brass GSY888.DKL Kaiser 1.8 GPM Standard Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome / Black Stainless Steel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Kingston Brass GSY888.DKL Kaiser 1.8 GPM Standard Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Kingston Brass GSY888.DKL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of high quality brass and ABS for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Kaiser line seamlesslySwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes valve with ceramic disc cartridgeFaucet includes escutcheon plateLow lead compliantKingston Brass GSY888.DKL Specifications:Height: 19-3/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-1/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 10-1/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" Max Deck Thickness: 2" (from deck bottom to top of deck)Escutcheon Width: 10-1/8" (left to right) Single Handle Polished Chrome / Black Stainless Steel