From sunny wood
Sunny Wood GSW3342-A Grayson 33" Wide x 42" High Double Door Wall Cabinet with Soft Close Hinges Dove Gray Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 33 Inch
Advertisement
Sunny Wood GSW3342-A Grayson 33" Wide x 42" High Double Door Wall Cabinet with Soft Close Hinges Sunny Wood GSW3342-A Features:Ships fully assembledFull overlay door and drawer constructionDurable plywood construction covered in real wood veneer for cabinet sides and drawer boxesReal wood veneer interior in natural finishIncludes soft close cabinet hinges 33 Inch Dove Gray