From gardner bender
Gardner Bender GSW-10 Electrical Toggle Switch, SPST, ON-OFF, 20 A/125V AC, Screw Terminal
Perfect for INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT or EMERGENCY lighting and are great for electrical connections Gardner Bender has a versatile toggle switch family with multiple position configurations TERMINAL TYPE: SCREW for quick and easy connections - Compatible with standard ½ inch mounting holes SPECIFICATIONS: 10A, 277V AC, 20 A, 125V AC; 75°C maximum temperature rating. Standard nut size: 15/32 inch -32 inch Requires 1/2 inch mounting hole for installation TOGGLE POSITION: ON-OFF (Screw Terminal), Weight: 0.01 Pounds, Manufacturer: Gardner Bender