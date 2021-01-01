From grohe
Grohe GSS-Europlus-STH-04 Europlus Thermostatic Tub and Shower Package with Rain Shower Head Diverter Tub Spout and Integrated Volume Control -
Grohe GSS-Europlus-STH-04 Europlus Thermostatic Tub and Shower Package with Rain Shower Head, Diverter Tub Spout, and Integrated Volume Control - Rough-In Valve Included All products in this package are covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyWhat's Included:19 869 Thermostatic Valve Trim27 492 Rain Shower Head27 414 Shower Arm13 273 Diverter Tub Spout35 026 Rough-In Valve19 869 Thermostatic Valve Trim:Single function - single handle controls temperature of water100° integrated scald guard button on valve trimFeatures Grohe's TurboStat® technologyTrim Diameter: 6-11/16"Depth: 3-7/16" - 4-5/8" (adjustable from wall)Lever handle is ADA compliantRequired rough-in valve is included27 492 Rain Shower Head / 27 414 Shower Arm:Features one spray pattern - RainEquipped with Grohe's SpeedClean and DreamSpray technologiesRotates 30° in any direction for maximum coverageFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Diameter: 7-1/16"Shower Head Height: 2-7/8"Shower Arm Reach: 4-15/16"13 273 Diverter Tub Spout:Classic diverting tub spoutFeatures flow controlSpout Reach: 6-11/16"Connection Type: 1/2" NPT-FIP Thermostatic Starlight Chrome