Grohe GSS-Europlus-DTH-03 Europlus Thermostatic Shower System with Rain Shower Head, Handshower, Slide Bar, Wall Supply, Integrated Diverter and Volume Control - Rough-In Valve Included All products in this package are covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty What's Included: 19 878 Thermostatic Valve Trim 27 492 Rain Shower Head 28 436 Slide Bar & Handshower 27 414 Shower Arm 28 627 Wall Supply 35 026 Rough-In Valve 19 878 Thermostatic Valve Trim: Dual function - one handle controls temperature of water and one handle controls volume of water and transfer of water flow 2-way diverter transfers water flow from shower head to handshower - No shared function 100° integrated scald guard button on valve trim Features Grohe's SilkMove® cartridge and TurboStat® technology Trim Diameter: 6-11/16" Depth: 3-7/16" - 4-5/8" (adjustable depth from wall) Required rough-in valve is included 27 492 Rain Shower Head / 27 414 Shower Arm: Features one spray pattern - Rain Equipped with Grohe's SpeedClean and DreamSpray technologies Rotates 30° in any direction for maximum coverage Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Head Diameter: 7-1/16" Shower Head Height: 2-7/8" Shower Arm Reach: 4-15/16" 28 436 Slide Bar & Handshower: Handshower features four spray patterns Slide bar features a swivel holder to adjust angle of handshower Integrated soap dish increases storage space in the shower Handshower features Grohe's SpeedClean and DreamSpray technologies Handshower Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Slide Bar Length: 24-7/16" (adjustable center-to-center distance between mounting holes) Hose Length: 69" Slide bar package includes wall supply (28 627) Thermostatic Starlight Chrome