Grohe GSS-Eurocube-CTH-07 Eurocube Thermostatic Shower System with Multi-Function Shower Head, Handshower, Slide Bar, and Volume Controls - All Valves Included All products in this package are covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty What's Included: 19 928 Custom Thermostatic Valve Trim 27 591 Multi-Function Shower Head 27 891 Slide Bar & Handshower 27 414 Shower Arm 26 634 Wall Supply (2) 19 910 Volume Control Trims (2) 29 273 Volume Control Valves 35 026 Rough-In Valve 19 928 Custom Thermostatic Valve Trim: Single function - dial controls temperature of water 100° integrated scald guard button on valve trim Features Grohe's TurboStat® technology Trim Dimensions: 7-3/16" H x 7-3/16" W Depth:3-7/16" - 7-3/16" (adjustable from wall) Grip handle is ADA compliant Required rough-in valve is included 27 591 Multi-Function Shower Head / 27 414 Shower Arm: Features four spray patterns Equipped with Grohe's SpeedClean and DreamSpray technologies Rotates 30° in any direction for maximum coverage Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Head Diameter: 3-15/16" Shower Head Height: 3-5/16" Shower Arm Reach: 4-15/16" 27 891 Slide Bar & Handshower: Handshower features one spray pattern - Normal Slide bar features a swivel holder to adjust angle of handshower Handshower features Grohe's SpeedClean, DreamSpray, and CoolTouch technologies Handshower Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Slide Bar Length: 24-7/16" (center-to-center distance between mounting holes) Hose Length: 69" Slide bar package includes wall supply (27 708) 19 910 Volume Control Trim: Package of 2 Depth: 2-3/16" - 3-1/16" (adjustable from wall) Metal grip handle style All rough-in valves are included with trims Thermostatic Starlight Chrome