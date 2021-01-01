Hestan GSBR42-LP 118000 BTU 42 Inch Wide Liquid Propane Built-In Grill with Infrared Variable Sear Burners and Rotisserie from the Hestan Outdoor Series Hestan built-in grills perfect the patio with heavy-duty performance and thoughtful design – earning VESTA awards for Best Gas Grill and Best In Show. Hestan built-in grills deliver the utmost performance to your custom enclosure with 25,000 BTU high-performance burners, concealed whisper quiet infrared rotisserie and motion-activated under-hood lightingFeatures:Patent-pending heavy-duty Horizon Hood opens easily with spring-assisted hinges and holds place at desired height for easy accessPatent-pending Halogen Stadium Lights illuminate the entire cooking area with motion-activated under-hood lightingPatent-pending ceramic infrared top burner delivers 12,000 to 18,000 BTUs – perfect for searing/finishing and cooking with the included rotisseriePatented DiamondCut Grates create a superior grilling surface and greater heat distribution with ultra heavy-duty 5/16" stainless steel (lasered in-house)Specifications:BTU Output: 118000Total Cooking Area: 774 Sq. In.Number of Burners: 5Control Type: Turn KnobFuel Type: Liquid PropaneBurner Style: InfraredHeight: 41"Width: 39"Depth: 49" Built-In BBQ Grills Bora Bora