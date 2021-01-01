From msi
MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH Gaming & Entertainment Laptop (Intel i7-11800H 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6' 2K Quad HD (2560x1440), NVIDIA RTX 3080.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 24MB Cache, 8-Cores) ; NVIDIA RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, VR Ready. 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Per Key RGB Backlit Keyboard, . 15.6' 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) 240Hz Refresh Rate IPS Display; 230W Power Supply, 4-Cell 99 WHr Battery; Core Black Color, . 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64,