Datalogic Gryphon GD4590-BK Handheld 2D/1D Barcode Scanner with USB Cable

the gryphon gd4590 is the natural replacement for the gryphon gd4430. it represents the premium range of hand held scanners from datalogic for general purpose applications and stands out with its' elegant and trendy design, its' unchallenged ergonomics and it features the most advanced megapixel sensor with white-illumination 2d technology for outstanding performance. omnidirectional reading, advanced motion tolerance optics reads 1d, 2d and postal codes plus stacked and composite codes datalogic distinctive technology with highly visible white-illumination and 4-dot aimer with center cross for targeted scanning, 1 mp optics for superior scanning and depth of field multi-interface options: usb-only or multiinterface rs-232 / usb / keyboard wedge