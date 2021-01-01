Grunge Lucie 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll

Inspired by the non-conformists who set a trend that ironically evolved into a popular fashion and decor designs, a brave and bold product has been created. Designed to make a statement, this wallpaper offers styles with an alternative edge. Presented in a palette of metallic copper and silver tones alongside neutral, and earthy hues provide the perfect backdrop for the compilation of eye-catching and originally inspired murals included. The murals can be hung on their own or coordinated together with the wallpapers for a unique and contemporary interior scheme. Color: Blue