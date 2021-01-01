Trinx 'Grunge Bitcoin' By Steve Hunziker, Canvas Wall Art, 40"X54"

'Grunge Bitcoin' by Steve Hunziker. Steve Hunziker's subject is America's variety of vistas, landscapes, and other America's wonderments. He started as a bona fide artist working in a local printing company. Five years later, he and his family moved from Deer Creek, Illinois to Chattanooga, Tenessee to answer the calling of becoming a preacher. Thirty-five years later, Steve contracted Lyme disease; which was not discovered until seven years later. He dropped out of the ministry and pursued photography full-time. To Steve Hunziker, "...the Lord is using my talent, my training, my technique, and my own unique style to showcase His eternal power and beauty. God be praised and God bless." Dimensions: 18"W x 0.75"L x 26"H Size: 16" H x 12" W x 0.75" D