Growing Roman 12" x 12" Natural Stone Mosaic Tile
Description
Features:Premium grade, luxurious, elite, beautiful, natural material is for the bathroom, kitchen, shower, dining room, balcony, pool, backsplash floor, and wallCoverage area: 9.2 sq.ft.Bathroom, kitchen, living room, shower, dining room, balcony, garden, pool, indoor and outdoor, backsplash, floor, and wall tilesTile Type: Mosaic SheetMount Type: Mesh BackedSample Available: YesSample Part Number: 11687 - SAMPLEMixed Material: YesMaterial: PorcelainMaterial Detail: Natural stoneMaterial Details: Floor Use: YesDCOF Rating: Slip Resistant: NoFrost Resistant: YesWater Performance Level: WaterproofSubmersible: YesSealing Required: NoInstallation Location: Backsplash;Bathroom floor;Bathroom wall;Shower floor;Shower wall;Kitchen floor;Pool;OutdoorInstallation Location Details: Outdoor Installation: Only in Covered AreasSuitable for Freezing Weather: YesColor: Blue/GrayShade Variation: V2-Slight variationMosaic Pattern: Pebbles / RocksTile Design: Pebbles / RocksPattern Size: NoShape: Round/OvalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationThroughbody: Glass Finish: Pebble Cuts: Country of Origin: IndiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Top Tile Pick: NoApproved Applications: Floor tile;Wall TileDistressed: NoFire Resistant: NoNon-Toxic: YesPattern Frequency: MOHS - Surface Hardness: Spefications:ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: cUL Listed: NFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoFloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: ANSI A137.1 Compliant: Dimensions:Individual Tile Width: 11.5Individual Tile Length: 11.5Mosaic Sheet Width: Mosaic Sheet Length: Overall Thickness: 0.3Recommended Grout Joint: Overall Product Weight: 56Square Feet Included: YesSquare Feet per Carton: 4.6Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: