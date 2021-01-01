Grow Light Plant Lights for Indoor Plants Full Spectrum LED Growing Lamps with Timer for House Greenhouse Seed Starting Succulent Growth Garden.

The 5-head full-spectrum grow light with 360° adjustable gooseneck and sturdy modern clamp provides better support for the entire growth cycle of indoor small and large plants like flowers, succulents, cactus, bonsai, microgreens, vegetables, tomatoes, pepper from seedling, germination to flowering and maturity, even in winter. Our grow lights come with a circular memory function that can take care of your plants and make you go out without worries. 3/9/12H auto-off timer settings provide the proper amount of lighting like that from sun as the plant needs. The 6 dimmable modes and 5 switch modes of our clip grow lamp are enough for your plant growth in room and office! You can simulate sunrise and sunset by adjusting the brightness. The upgraded clip of the plant lamp can be disassembled. It can not only be clamped on the desktop, but also be installed on the tripod. Our LED grow light is suitable for aerogarden, balconies, greenhouses, darkrooms, offices, and so on.