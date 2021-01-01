Grove High Precision Capacitive Temperature Humidity Sensor ModuleDHT11 Digital Interface 33V5V Sensor for Temperature Humidity Monitor Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. SpecificationOperational voltage: 3.3V/5V. Temperature range: -20~60, accuracy 2%. Humidity range: 5%~95%RH, accuracy 5%. This module is a high quality, low-cost digital temperature and humidity sensor based on the new version of the DHT11 module. Upgraded ModuleThe new version DHT11 replaces resistive humidity components with capacitive humidity components. The temperature and humidity measurement range is wider, besides, the temperature resolution is higher. Cost-effectiveThanks to new version DHT11's Low power consumption and excellent long-term stability. Relatively high measurement accuracy can be obtained at a very low cost. The single-bus digital signal is output through the built-in ADC, which saves the I/O resources of the control board. Various Main Boards SupportGrove connector compatible, it can easily connect to Arduino, Seeeduino, Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and Wio.