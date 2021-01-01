Grove Compact Countertop Compost Bin, White

Small enough to tuck away under the sink yet roomy enough to not have to empty it out everyday, the compost bin holds about 2-3 days worth of compostable materials. Use in the kitchen to collect coffee grounds, fruit and vegetable peelings and other food scraps. Or use it outdoors for flowers, tea leaves. The lid fits firmly in place to prevent any odors from escaping the bin, yet still loose enough to remove the top with one hand. The compost bin has a capacity of .75 gallons/2.84 liters. Made from high quality tin with thick walls for long-lasting durability. The bin can be lifted and carried from one location to the next with its built-in handle. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.