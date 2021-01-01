From quietkat

Grounded Universal 2 in 1 Plug Adapter Type B for USA Japan more High Quality CE Certified RoHS Compliant WPBGN

$9.11
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Designed with double ports (receptacles) allow you to plug-in two electrical devices (connectors) at once (Does not Convert Voltage) US Patented Universal Input: Accepts plugs from all countries (except the Type M - big S. Africa 8.7mm Plug) Output: 'Type B' Suitable for US, Japan, Canada CEE 7/16. Grounded 3-Prong plug. New conductivity design - internal metal interfaces provides better conductivity. Grounded 3 Round Prong plug. Max Capacity Up to 3000 Watt (max 250 Volt, 15 A)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com