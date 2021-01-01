'Blue Grotto Capri' Unframed Panoramic Photograph Print

Show off your personality while making an impactful statement to your décor with these stunning museum quality art pieces. Each piece is printed in ultra-high resolution on your choice of premium ultra-HD metallic photo paper back-mounted under transparent acrylic glass or a high definition print directly on high quality diamond pearl white aluminum. Both results are a completely realistic ultra-HD photo print which has vivid colors, bold contrasts, UV protected and is halftone-free. All pieces are backed with aluminum framing which create a floating effect and come ready to hang. Differences between Acrylic and Aluminum: First thing to note is that you can’t go wrong with either medium!HD Acrylic: On 1/4" acrylic pieces the image is back mounted under the acrylic. The optical transparent acrylic glass enhances the effect of depth and brings out the metallic UltraHD photo print’s exact contours and details for stunning 3D effect. Because the image is printed using metallic UltraHD photo paper, this format will give you sharper lines and edges at higher resolutions. There is a reflective property with acrylic which light refracts through the acrylic glass, giving your photos substance and depth, as well as superb image quality from edge to edge. Also notable that the all our acrylic art piece’s edges are hand diamond polished to capture the surrounding light. HD Metal: On the metal pieces the image is printed / infused directly on diamond pearl white aluminum. The diamond pearl aluminum creates a stunning shimmer with a satin seen enhancing reflective properties of the image. Images appear crisp and are very visible in brightly light areas while maintaining an overall metallic sheen. All our metal prints are made of weather-resistant material, exhibiting impressive color intensity using UV Color protected technology. This makes it suitable for outdoor areas or bathrooms and come ready to hang. Format: Aluminum