Bathe, clip and trim your furry friend in total protection with the Babyliss Pro Pet Groomers Apron. This accessory is ideal for at-home or professional salon needs, allowing you to protect your clothes from the messes that often accompany pet grooming. The apron features three zippable pockets that make it incredibly easy to keep all your must-have essentials close at hand. Designed in a durable polyester that repels water, this piece will be your new best friend when tackling any wet, muddy and dirty project!