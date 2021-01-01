Buckeye Nutrition Gro 'N Win Pelleted Feed + Trifecta Performance Sweet Horse Feed

Enhanced your hoofed friend's diet and keep him ready for top performance with two Buckeye products: Buckeye Nutrition Gro ‘N Win Horse Feed Supplement and Buckeye Nutrition Trifecta Performance Sweet Horse Feed. The first is perfect as a standalone feed or as a supplement to your horse’s daily grain diet, it’s designed to go along with forage to supply all the essential nutrients—minus the excess calories. The second is a highly palatable and calorie-dense feed that aids in building and maintaining overall muscle and topline. It contains 12% fat and 12% fiber to provide your companion with calm, cool energy.