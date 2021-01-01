Grizzly Grass fiber is made from 100% Solution Dyed PET (twice the melting point of traditional Olefin turf). Solution Dyed PET means that our carpet is naturally stain and fade resistant. Our PET fiber is eco-conscious - it's made from post-consumer recycled plastic drinking bottles. Glue-down application for ease of installation. No extra backing means that Grizzly Grass is latex and VOC free. For use inside and outside your home or business. Waterproof, kid-proof, pet-proof and goof-proof. Installs easily - cut to fit and either loose laid or glued down using an all-purpose or outdoor adhesive. Made in America. Lowe's Grizzly Grass Dark Green Plush Carpet (Indoor or Outdoor) | 7GRRD870072L