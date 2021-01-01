From gym workout portraits & training tees
Gym Workout Portraits & Training Tees Grizzly Bear Powerlifter Strongman Shut Up and Lift Workout Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A cool, motivational, and inspirational novelty graphic design that expresses love for muscles, working out, and being strong. Perfect for those who enjoy pumping iron, lifting weights, doing cardio, running, cycling, bodybuilding or powerlifting. Great for a bear lover, bodybuilder, fitness trainer, sports coach, strongman, gym athlete, powerlifter, or anyone who lifts heavy weights. Train your deadlift, squat, bench press, and get swole! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only