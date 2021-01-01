Designed to be used in a vehicle to support writing and working with a laptop or tablet, making this an ideal tool for the mobile office worker. Increase productivity by keeping your vehicle organized and efficient with the large work surface and smaller storage compartments located towards the back of the car desk. The desk is designed to be seat belted into the front passenger seat and is easy to remove or install. The top surface of this desk is covered with the rubber non-skid material to help ensure your laptop, briefcase, or cell phone won't slide while the vehicle is in motion. With 2 AC (standard household plugs) and 2 USB ports, you can keep all of your portable devices powered, allowing you to work all day in the vehicle. Made in the USA. AutoExec Gripmaster Car Desk for Universal Rubber in Brown | AUE00667