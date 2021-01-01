Grip WX Tripod Mount Compatible with iPhone 11 and Any Size Smartphone Use with Any Tripod for Selfies Video Phone Holder Compatible with.

PERFECT GIFT FOR iPHONE 11 USERS: The Grip WX Tripod Mount is compatible with the new iPhone 11 and Android devices. This twist tripod mount makes a great present for people who use their phones for photography and videography so they can go hands-free with their phones. Connect this smartphone mount to your own tripod. Mount fits smartphones from 2 1/4 to 3 5/8 inches wide. Great for pictures, videos, conference calls, or to watch movies in bed! HOW OUR PHONE TRIPOD MOUNT IS DIFFERENT - Other mounts rely on plastic grips and do not have extra space for a wireless charger. Our STURDY METAL clamping action makes it virtually impossible for your phone come loose or fall off, and we have plenty of room for the WX Wireless Charger. ACTUAL CUSTOMER REVIEWS - 'Absolutely GREAT product. I read a lot on my phone and after hours of holding the phone, my hand would get cramped. It works exactly as I hoped. Highly recommended for this usage.'.'Love t