From general
grip With Swappable Top For Phones And Tablets - Solar Flare Enamel
Advertisement
Color: Solar Flare: Item Dimensions Lxwxh: 1.57 X 1.18 X 3.15 Inches Material: Silicone Item Weight: 0.02 Kilograms Compatible Devices: Tablets Offers A Secure Grip So You Can Text With One Hand, Snap Better Photos, And Watch Videos Hands-Free Use With A mount 2 And Go Hands Free grips Are Compatible With wallet+, Otter + Cases, power Home Wireless Charger, And mount 2 Sticks Best To Smooth Hard Plastic Cases; Sticks To Iphone 11; Will Not Stick To Iphone 11 Pro Or Iphone 11 Pro Max Without A Suitable Case