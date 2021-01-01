Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Alexa and WiFIRE Smart Home Technology, Bronze

NEVER USE GAS OR CHARCOAL AGAIN: Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 780 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control CONNECTED HOME TECHNOLOGY: WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice VERSATILE BARBECUE COOKING: The Pro 780 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze THE MARKET LEADER IN PELLET GRILLS: The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill; The upgraded Pro 780 with D2 drivetrain starts quicker, heats up faster, and puts out better quality smoke BUILT FOR LARGE FAMILY COOKING: 780 sq in of grilling space that can accommodate thirty four burgers, six rib racks, or six chickens effortlessly; The built-in meat probe allows you to cook to perfection