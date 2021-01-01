From cuisinart
Cuisinart Grill Surface Thermometer
Monitor the surface temperature on any grill, griddle, or pan with the Cuisinart surface thermometer. Just place the small thermometer anywhere on your grill & find out if there are any hot spots in Min. The two wire handles allow you to easily move the thermometer from spot to spot on your cooking surface (make sure to use gloves when handling the hot thermometer). the clear screen was created to help prevent soot & moisture from gathering underneath the glass.