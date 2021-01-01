Grill Spark Quick/Easy BBQ Grill Brush and Scraper 18' Safe Stainless Steel Barbecue Steam Cleaning Brush Best for Weber Gas, Charcoal.

3 in 1 Design: Get the last smudge cleaned. Grill wire brush has large cleaning area equal to three single brushes with a round head that performs 360-degree cleaning Sharp scraper: For some stubborn smudges simple brush is not enough! For this our brush has grill scraper at one end. It effortlessly removes greasy residue in no time Cleanse Quickly: This bbq cleaning brush has profound bristles that clean maximum area of grill in a single stroke. Makes cleaning process 5 times faster comparative to a regular brush Ergonomic Handle: For efficient cleaning right size of handle matters a lot.