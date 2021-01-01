From norpro
Grill Press
Advertisement
Features:Wooden handle stays cool to the touchTo speed up the process, preheat the pressGreat for cooking flat baconCast ironShape: RoundHand wash, rinse and dryMaterial: WoodProduct Type: Grill PressFinish: GrayPrimary Material: WoodPieces Included: Handles: YesHeatproof Handle Limit: Heatproof Handles: Detachable Handles: Folding Handles: Handle Material: Storage Case: NoCountry of Origin: TaiwanTool Head Material: Cast IronSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9Overall Product Weight: 3.18Assembly:Warranty: