RTA Grill Modular Island RTACG8PWG

8' Premium Outdoor Kitchen Island (Appliances Not Included) with 17 1/2 sq ft Surface, Propriety Concrete Frame, Concrete Countertop, and Weathered Wood Finish: Stone Gray. Keep your outdoor tables and surfaces clean and clutter-free as this island gives you a space to prepare and plate your food. Its high-strength concrete panel construction is completely hollow for you to be able to maximize space. The concrete countertop ensures durability throughout the years. The island can be combined with any RTA bar islands or add-ons to further increase the utility of your outdoor room. This outdoor kitchen island can accommodate a 36" built-in grill, 21" Outdoor Refrigerator, 31" double access door, and 14" single pull-out trash and recycle. Countertop Material: Multi-Component Proprietary Concrete Composite. Island Frame Material: Multi-Component Proprietary Concrete Composite. Island Finish: Weathered Wood. Width: 90". Height: 34.5". Depth: 30". Width: 96". Height: 2". Depth: 36".