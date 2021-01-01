DreamBone Grill Masters Ribs Rawhide-Free Dog Chews, 7 Full Racks

DreamBone chews have all the benefits of a rawhide chew without the rawhide! No-rawhide DreamBone chews are made with real chicken, beef, bacon and cheese or sweet potato and wholesome vegetables for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist!Your whole family, including your furry family members, can enjoy a backyard BBQ! DreamBone Grill Masters Ribs are a delicious combination of real chicken and pork and irresistible BBQ flavor that your dog will love. These 100% rawhide-free, vitamin and mineral-enriched chews look, taste and feel like real ribs! In addition to being a tasty treat for your beloved pet, these DreamBone Grill Masters Ribs also help maintain healthy teeth and gums through the natural action of chewing. Treat as a reward or in-between snack to keep your pup happy and entertained while you enjoy your BBQ too! Feed your pup 1 to 2 chews per day and always supervise your pet during chewing activity.