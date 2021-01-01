From fire magic
Fire Magic Grill Cover For Aurora A540 & Choice C540 Freestanding Gas Grill With Side Burners
Fire Magic offers grilling accessories that make your outdoor cooking easier and more enjoyable. Manufactured with a PVC exterior and polyester interior, this grill cover is breathable, meaning moisture won t be trapped on the inside. Protect your valuable investment with a custom fitted grill cover that has been test and proven to not fade in the sun. This grill cover is designed to fit Fire Magic Aurora A540 or Choice C540 freestanding gas grills with a built-in side burner.